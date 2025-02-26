Luis Cardenas News: Makes three saves at Mazatlan

Cardenas made three saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Mazatlan.

Cardenas was unable to keep his goal unbeaten after conceding from close range in the first half, but it was a decent overall outing thanks to the three shots he stopped. He has been favored over Esteban Andrada over the last five league matches, averaging 2.4 saves and 1.2 goals against per game in that span. Up next is a home meeting with Santos, who have the worst offensive record in the league so far.