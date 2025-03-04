Luis Cardenas News: Single save in victory

Luis Cardenas registered one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over Santos Laguna.

Cardenas made just one save from three Santos Laguna shots on target Sunday to help lift Monterrey to a 4-2 victory. Cardenas has not recorded a clean sheet in his last five appearances (five starts). Over that span, he's managed as many saves as he has conceded goals (eight) and made seven clearances. Cardenas's next challenge in Liga MX is likely to come Saturday when Monterrey travel to take-on Cruz Azul.