Luis Cardenas News: Two goals allowed against Tijuana
Cardenas registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Club Tijuana.
Cardenas didn't have the best outing in net Saturday, as he would only register two saves while allowing two goals. This was his eighth straight game without a clean sheet, with only one since the start of the Clausura season. He will look for his second when facing Guadalajara on Saturday.
