Luis Carlos Villegas News: Departs Queretaro for Apertura

Villegas will move away from Queretaro for upcoming campaigns, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Villegas finished without minutes of play during his latest stint with Gallos as he served as a third option behind Guillermo Allison and Jose Hernandez. The 24-year-old keeper has previously featured in the Expansion league, where he could get get more opportunities in the future. Otherwise, he'll be unlikely to see action while competing with more experienced players in the first division.