Luis Diaz News: Assists in Wednesday's win

Diaz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and five chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Diaz recorded his third assist of the season Wednesday as he set up Dominik Szoboszlai's opener in the 11th minute. It came on one of his season-high five chances created, a surprising feat considering he went the previous four matches without creating a single chance. He also won four tackles and intercepted one pass before he was subbed off in the 87th minute for Darwin Nunez.