Luis Diaz News: Assists in win
Diaz assisted once to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Werder Bremen.
Diaz set up Kane's second goal, extending a streak of goal contributions across five straight games in all competitions. During that period, he has produced five goals and two assists from 15 attempts and 14 chances created, boosting his season totals to 19 goals and 12 assists and underlining a standout first season at Bayern.
