Luis Diaz News: Assists Liverpool's first goal
Diaz assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Southampton.
Diaz found Darwin Nunez in the 51st minute to bring Liverpool back to 1-1. It was also his pressure that led to the winning of the penalty, which was the third goal. This is now back-to-back games where he has provided an assist, to bring his total to four assists for the season.
