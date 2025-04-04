Luis Diaz News: Assists only goal in derby win

Diaz assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Everton.

Diaz picked up an assist for the third Premier League game in a row. This brought him to 14 goal involvements for the year as he has scored nine goals and provided five assists. In the game, he created six chances and attempted three shots. That is 17 chances created in his last three Premier League games.