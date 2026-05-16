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Luis Diaz News: Assists to end debut season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Diaz had an assist while taking three shots (two on goal), crossing three times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.

Diaz set up Nicolas Jackson in the 83rd minute while finishing with the second most shots, crosses and chances created in the victory. Diaz wraps up his debut season with Bayern having 29 goal invovlements, 88 shots, 65 chances created and 47 crosses across 32 league appearances.

Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich
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