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Luis Diaz News: Brace of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Diaz assisted twice to go with five shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-2 win against VfB Stuttgart.

After coming off his heoric goal that sent Bayern into the semi finals of the UCL, he records two assists Sunday in just one half of play to win his first ever Bundesliga title. His first season with the club has been nothing but world class, recording 15 goals and 13 assists in 28 league appearances, which gives him an average of at least a goal or an assist a contest, with still matches left on the season.

Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich
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