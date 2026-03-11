Luis Diaz News: Dishes out helper in Atalanta game
Diaz assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 6-1 win versus Atalanta.
Diaz didn't score, unlike a few of his teammates, but combined with Nicolas Jackson on his side's fourth goal, logging his second consecutive assist and his 13th in the campaign. He has created at least one chance in six fixtures in a row, accumulating 21 key passes and adding nine crosses (four accurate) through that stretch. Furthermore, he has fired one or more shots in his last 19 outings, racking up 46 attempts (22 on target) and bagging 11 goals.
