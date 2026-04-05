Luis Diaz News: Four shots, no goal

Diaz recorded four shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus SC Freiburg.

Diaz played the full 90 Saturday after serving a suspension in their last match, with the attacker doing well to record four shots and two chances created. However, he failed to earn a goal contribution, recording 15 goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances this season. It also stopped his four-match goal contribution streak.