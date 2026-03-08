Luis Diaz News: Goal, assist Friday
Diaz scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Friday's 4-1 win over Monchengladbach.
Diaz would earn his first assists in two games Friday, with the attacker finding the back of the net in the 33rd minute before an assist on Konrad Laimer's 45th-minute goal. This brings Diaz to 14 goals and 11 assists in league play, an immaculate 25 goal contributions in 24 appearances. He shows no signs of slowing down, one of the most, if not the most, productive wingers in the league.
