Luis Diaz News: Involved in two goals in Atalanta game

Diaz scored one goal and assisted once from five shots (one on target) and three chances created in Wednesday's 4-1 win versus Atalanta.

Diaz participated in the last two goals for his side, feeding Lennart Karl in the box and dinking it over the opposing goalie after eluding the offside trap. He has notched three goals and three assists in the last four matches, but he'll be unavailable for the next tilt due to a suspension. He has created at least one chance in eight consecutive fixtures, amassing 25 key passes and logging four goals and nine crosses (four accurate) during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his 21st outing on the trot with at least one shot, for a total of 55 (24 on target).