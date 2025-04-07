Luis Diaz News: Nets off bench

Diaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Fulham.

Diaz came off the bench Sunday and provided a goal while also creating a pair of chances. The winger is a solid option in the attack, though he hasn't maintained a consistent starting role with Cody Gakpo sometimes being preferred. Diaz also slots in as the striker ahead of the oft-disappointing Diogo Jota at times.