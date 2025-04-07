Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luis Diaz headshot

Luis Diaz News: Nets off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Diaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Fulham.

Diaz came off the bench Sunday and provided a goal while also creating a pair of chances. The winger is a solid option in the attack, though he hasn't maintained a consistent starting role with Cody Gakpo sometimes being preferred. Diaz also slots in as the striker ahead of the oft-disappointing Diogo Jota at times.

Luis Diaz
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now