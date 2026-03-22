Luis Diaz headshot

Luis Diaz News: No longer banned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Diaz is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.

Diaz is back in line for play after a suspension left him out of a game, an option again following the international break. He should resume his regular role on the flank as he continues a great season, recording 15 goals and 11 assists in 25 appearances (23 starts).

Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich
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