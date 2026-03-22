Luis Diaz News: No longer banned
Diaz is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.
Diaz is back in line for play after a suspension left him out of a game, an option again following the international break. He should resume his regular role on the flank as he continues a great season, recording 15 goals and 11 assists in 25 appearances (23 starts).
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