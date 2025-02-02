Luis Diaz News: Only one shot on target in win
Diaz recorded two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win against AFC Bournemouth.
Diaz placed one shot on target and had another blocked Saturday. It was not one of his most effective performances in a match where the Reds placed seven shots on target, but it was in line with his recent anemic form. He has scored just one and produced one assist from his last six EPL matches.
