Luis Diaz News: Opens scoring in victory

Diaz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Diaz buried Bayern's opener in the 41st minute of Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg win against Real Madrid, timing his run to perfection to get on the end of Serge Gnabry's through ball before calmly slipping his finish past Andriy Lunin to hand Bayern a well-earned lead at the break. He stretched the field all night down the left flank and consistently tested former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in one-on-one situations. The Colombian is on a serious heater right now with four goals and three assists over his last six appearances in all competitions, underlining just how locked in he is.