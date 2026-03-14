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Luis Diaz News: Red card Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Diaz scored one goal before being sent off in the 84th minute of Saturday's match against Bayer Leverkusen and will be suspended for the upcoming clash against Union Berlin.

Diaz scored one goal on an assist from Michael Olise before receiving two yellow cards, resulting in a red card, during Saturday's match against Bayer Leverkusen and will miss the next game against Union Berlin. The Colombian is in the form of his life, having scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season, and his absence is a blow for his side. Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry are expected to see extended minutes during his suspension.

Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich
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