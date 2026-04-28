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Luis Diaz News: Scores a stunning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Diaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 5-4 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Diaz produced the goal of the night in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat at Parc des Princes against PSG, controlling Harry Kane's sublime long ball with one deft touch before cutting onto his right foot and bending a spectacular effort into the far corner to make it 5-4 and give his side hope ahead of the second leg in Munich. The Colombian winger caused chaos behind the PSG backline throughout the match with his pace and directness, winning the penalty from which Harry Kane opened the scoring in the first half and remaining a constant threat, recording two key passes, one tackle and two interceptions. Diaz has now scored in four consecutive Champions League appearances this season, with his late strike ensuring the tie remains alive heading into the return at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich
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