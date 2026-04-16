Luis Diaz headshot

Luis Diaz News: Scores decisive goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Diaz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid.

Diaz delivered the biggest moment of the tie in the 89th minute of Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid, ripping a shot from distance off Jamal Musiala's assist that Andriy Lunin couldn't handle to give Bayern a 5-4 aggregate edge with just a minute left in normal time. He had a quiet outing for most of the match but stepped up when it mattered most, producing the decisive play that snapped Bayern's four-year Champions League knockout drought against Real Madrid. Diaz is now up to six goals and three assists in 10 Champions League appearances this season, marking easily his most productive campaign in the competition.

Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Diaz See More
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, April 7: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, April 7: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
164 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
212 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
295 days ago