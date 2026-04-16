Luis Diaz News: Scores decisive goal
Diaz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid.
Diaz delivered the biggest moment of the tie in the 89th minute of Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid, ripping a shot from distance off Jamal Musiala's assist that Andriy Lunin couldn't handle to give Bayern a 5-4 aggregate edge with just a minute left in normal time. He had a quiet outing for most of the match but stepped up when it mattered most, producing the decisive play that snapped Bayern's four-year Champions League knockout drought against Real Madrid. Diaz is now up to six goals and three assists in 10 Champions League appearances this season, marking easily his most productive campaign in the competition.
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, April 7: Picks, Predictions & Odds10 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List23 days ago
-
Game Previews
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction164 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Sept. 17212 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5295 days ago