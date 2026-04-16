Luis Diaz News: Scores decisive goal

Diaz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Real Madrid.

Diaz delivered the biggest moment of the tie in the 89th minute of Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid, ripping a shot from distance off Jamal Musiala's assist that Andriy Lunin couldn't handle to give Bayern a 5-4 aggregate edge with just a minute left in normal time. He had a quiet outing for most of the match but stepped up when it mattered most, producing the decisive play that snapped Bayern's four-year Champions League knockout drought against Real Madrid. Diaz is now up to six goals and three assists in 10 Champions League appearances this season, marking easily his most productive campaign in the competition.