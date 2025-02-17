Luis Diaz News: Scores early

Diaz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Wolverhampton.

Diaz opened the scoring during the first half of Sunday's clash, making the most of another start in a central striking role. Diaz has had an interesting season, taking on a role leading the line, though he's still not really finishing at the rate Liverpool would want from a striker. As long as he remains in this role Diaz has strong upside leading the line for the league-leaders.