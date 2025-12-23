Diaz put the game beyond doubt in the 86th minute, finishing after Josip Stanisic's assist to give the Bavarians a three goal lead. He repeatedly attacked his full back in isolation, offering direct running whenever Bayern switched play wide. Even before scoring, his movement kept Heidenheim pinned back and opened lanes for Bayern's late surges, as he contributed to a second highest mark of the season with five shots. The Colombian is enjoying a strong first season with Bayern, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 18 appearances during the first half of the campaign.