Luis Diaz News: Scores opener in 2-1 win

Diaz scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus West Ham United.

Diaz has five goal involvements in his last five Premier League games. His first-half goal, connecting with Mohamed Salah, opened the game well for his side. This brought him to 11 goals for the season, and he took four shots while also creating two chances.