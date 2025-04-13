Fantasy Soccer
Luis Diaz headshot

Luis Diaz News: Scores opener in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Diaz scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus West Ham United.

Diaz has five goal involvements in his last five Premier League games. His first-half goal, connecting with Mohamed Salah, opened the game well for his side. This brought him to 11 goals for the season, and he took four shots while also creating two chances.

Luis Diaz
Liverpool
