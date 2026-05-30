Luis Diaz headshot

Luis Diaz News: Star in Colombia's attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Diaz has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and heads into the tournament as arguably the most in-form wide player in world football after a historic debut season at Bayern Munich.

Diaz ends a remarkable campaign at the Allianz Arena having scored 15 goals and contributed 14 assists in the Bundesliga alone, becoming the first Bayern player since the 2004/05 season to record at least 13 goals and 13 assists in a single Bundesliga season as part of a devastating attacking trio alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise. Diaz brings blistering pace, elite dribbling ability and a prolific goal return that makes him one of the most dangerous attackers in the entire tournament, and his confidence and form heading into the World Cup is at an all-time high after winning the Bundesliga title in his debut season in Germany. Diaz heads into the World Cup as the most feared Colombian player and the single most important attacking figure for a nation with genuine ambitions of performing well.

Luis Diaz
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Diaz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Diaz See More
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
Rotowire Staff
19 days ago
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction Today: Best Bets, Picks & Odds (Champions League May 6)
SOC
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction Today: Best Bets, Picks & Odds (Champions League May 6)
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
25 days ago
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
30 days ago
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
SOC
2026 World Cup Bracket Breakdown: Predicting Every Round from Group Stage to Final
Author Image
Paulina Vairo
31 days ago