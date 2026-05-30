Luis Diaz News: Star in Colombia's attack

Diaz has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and heads into the tournament as arguably the most in-form wide player in world football after a historic debut season at Bayern Munich.

Diaz ends a remarkable campaign at the Allianz Arena having scored 15 goals and contributed 14 assists in the Bundesliga alone, becoming the first Bayern player since the 2004/05 season to record at least 13 goals and 13 assists in a single Bundesliga season as part of a devastating attacking trio alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise. Diaz brings blistering pace, elite dribbling ability and a prolific goal return that makes him one of the most dangerous attackers in the entire tournament, and his confidence and form heading into the World Cup is at an all-time high after winning the Bundesliga title in his debut season in Germany. Diaz heads into the World Cup as the most feared Colombian player and the single most important attacking figure for a nation with genuine ambitions of performing well.