Luis Diaz News: Three shots as striker

Diaz recorded three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Diaz spent most of the season as Liverpool's striker, an odd change for the winger who had never played the position before. That role swap was largely due to how poor Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota were. This was by far Diaz's most productive season on Merseyside, he scored 13 times and added five assists in 2,410 minutes. Rumors have linked him to Barcelona, though Liverpool would be loathe to let him go.