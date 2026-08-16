Luis Esteves News: Scores as substitute in win

Esteves scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) as a substitute in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tigres.

Esteves came off the bench in the 65th minute and fired a distance shot that slipped past the goalkeeper's hands in the 81st of the match. It was his first goal over seven official appearances since joining Atlas from Portuguese club Gil Vicente for the Apertura campaign. However, he was given limited minutes of play for the second straight game across all competitions. The positive outing should help him push for increased involvement in place of either Jose Martin or Florian Monzon if the team wants more creative power in future fixtures.