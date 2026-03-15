Luis Gabriel Rey News: Creates three chances Friday

Rey registered two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa.

Rey put in an unusual playmaking effort along with a season-high 67 passes as his team took advantage of a 10-man opposition to dominate possession in the second half. While the defensive midfielder can't always be relied on for that type of stats, he has become one of the most frequent members of Puebla's lineup. He has also taken multiple shots in four of his last five appearances, though most of those attempts have been from long range and all have gone off target.