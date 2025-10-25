Rey scored his squad's first and final goals of the match, as he netted his first off a free kick in first half extra time, while his second came off a shot from the right side of the box, assisted by Fernando Monarrez in second half extra time. These marked the first goals of the season for Rey, while he also set season highs with five shots and three on target in the match. Additionally, this marked the seventh time in his nine appearances on the year that he registered at least one tackle won.