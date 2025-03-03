Fantasy Soccer
Luis Gabriel Rey

Luis Gabriel Rey News: Scores late winner as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Luis Gabriel Rey scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Pumas UNAM.

Luis Gabriel Rey socred the 92nd-minute winner to help his side to a 1-0 victory. The goal came from a corner which after a scramble around the penalty box fell to Rey. He finished after the keeper had saved Alan Pulido's shot. This was his first goal for the club in two seasons there.

Luis Gabriel Rey
Guadalajara
