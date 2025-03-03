Luis Gabriel Rey News: Scores late winner as a sub
Luis Gabriel Rey scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Pumas UNAM.
Luis Gabriel Rey socred the 92nd-minute winner to help his side to a 1-0 victory. The goal came from a corner which after a scramble around the penalty box fell to Rey. He finished after the keeper had saved Alan Pulido's shot. This was his first goal for the club in two seasons there.
