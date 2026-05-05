Luis Gamboa News: Logs assist in loss

Gamboa delivered an assist, had two off-target shots, sent in two inaccurate crosses and made two tackles (both won) during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.

Gamboa was brought as part of a double substitution midway through the second frame and six minutes later assisted Arturo Alfonso Gonzalez, who took the pitch alongside him, for the goal that put his side back in contention. This was the second assist of the year for the youngster, who's seeing increased playing time as of late and can be definitely deployed as an offensive reinforcement during next weekend's second leg.