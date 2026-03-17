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Luis Gamboa News: Logs first career assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Gamboa made an assist, had two shots (one on target) and suffered one foul after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Gamboa was brought in the 79th minute to replace Jorge Rodriguez and still found time to contribute, making a brilliant play from the left flank before assisting Victor Rios for the equalizer deep into stoppage time. This was the first assist as a senior for the youngster and he'll hope this helps him getting more playing time moving forward.

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