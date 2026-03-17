Luis Gamboa News: Logs first career assist

Gamboa made an assist, had two shots (one on target) and suffered one foul after coming off the bench during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toluca.

Gamboa was brought in the 79th minute to replace Jorge Rodriguez and still found time to contribute, making a brilliant play from the left flank before assisting Victor Rios for the equalizer deep into stoppage time. This was the first assist as a senior for the youngster and he'll hope this helps him getting more playing time moving forward.