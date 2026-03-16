Luis Guilherme headshot

Luis Guilherme Injury: Late decision due to sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Guilherme is a doubt for Tuesday's UCL clash with Glimt after picking up an issue about which coach Rui Borges revealed "In the last move of the training he had a sprain, it's in evaluations, we'll see if tomorrow he can contribute.", O Jogo reports.

Guilherme started in the initial leg of the Champions League round of 16 matchup, but it appears he won't be able to take part in the return leg. He was expected to head back to the bench even if available, with the returns of Pedro Goncalves and Maxi Araujo from suspension giving the team some power on the left wing. The Brazilian has scored one goal across all competitions since joining Sporting on a move from West Ham in January.

Luis Guilherme
Sporting CP
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