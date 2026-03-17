Luis Guilherme Injury: Remains out
Guilherme (sprain) is out for Tuesday's match against Glimt.
Guilherme was a late decision for Tuesday, but is not with the team, appearing to have failed his testing. This is a rough loss after he started in their last outing, the only match he has been fit for in UCL play this season. Pedro Goncalves receives the start in his place as Sporting tries to pull off the comeback.
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