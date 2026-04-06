Luis Guilherme headshot

Luis Guilherme Injury: Still not available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 3:30am

Guilherme (sprain) remains unavailable and will miss Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal, according to A Bola.

Guilherme has been unable to recover from the sprain in time for the biggest fixture of Sporting's season, adding to manager Rui Borges' mounting injury headaches alongside Nuno Santos (undisclosed) and Fotis Ioannidis (knee). The winger had made just one appearance in UCL play this season before going down, and his absence once again forces Pedro Goncalves into a more prominent role in attack as the Sportinguistas look to make their mark against the Gunners without several key pieces available.

Luis Guilherme
Sporting CP
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Guilherme See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luis Guilherme See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
126 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
126 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 22
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Nov. 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
135 days ago