Luis Guilherme Injury: Still not available

Guilherme (sprain) remains unavailable and will miss Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal, according to A Bola.

Guilherme has been unable to recover from the sprain in time for the biggest fixture of Sporting's season, adding to manager Rui Borges' mounting injury headaches alongside Nuno Santos (undisclosed) and Fotis Ioannidis (knee). The winger had made just one appearance in UCL play this season before going down, and his absence once again forces Pedro Goncalves into a more prominent role in attack as the Sportinguistas look to make their mark against the Gunners without several key pieces available.