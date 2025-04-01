Luis Gustavo Sanchez Injury: Recovering from minor problem

Sanchez has been dealing with an injury but "is already working, possibly ready next week", according to manager Victor Vucetich after Friday's win over Atlas.

Sanchez may have a chance to challenge Lucas Merolla, Facundo Ezequiel Almada and Samir Caetano in central defense, although he's not guaranteed a starting spot. The Mexican was averaging 2.3 clearances, 1.0 tackles, 0.7 blocks and 0.4 interceptions per game over nine appearances (five starts) before missing the match against Atlas due to an undisclosed issue.