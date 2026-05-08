Luis Henrique Injury: Called up for Lazio bout

Henrique (thigh) returned to full training and is traveling with the team for Saturday's game, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Henrique should be good to go after missing two fixtures because of a thigh problem, as he was unfit despite making the bench for the title celebrations in the previous round. The starter Denzel Dumfries could be spared, but Matteo Darmian is also in the mix in the role. Henrique has tallied three crosses (one accurate), three clearances and one shot on target in his last five appearances (one start).