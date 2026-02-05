Henrique played a smart pass to the edge of the box for Piotr Zielinski to score with a well-placed long-range strike. After coming off the bench in the previous Serie A match, Henrique returned to the starting lineup here and made his mark by registering his second assist of the season. He is averaging 1.5 chances created per 90 minutes, a strong rate for a midfielder, though his place in the lineup has remained unpredictable. Performances like this have certainly strengthened his case to start again in the next league match against Sassuolo, a mid-table opponent.