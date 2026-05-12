Luis Henrique News: Creates one chance versus Lazio

Henrique (thigh) created one scoring chance and had one block in 27 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 win over Lazio.

Henrique saw decent minutes off the bench behind Andy Diouf, while the starter Denzel Dumfries was spared in this one. He hasn't started in his last five displays, notching one shot (one on target), one key pass and two crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.