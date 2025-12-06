Henrique drew his second start in a row, filling in for Denzel Dumfries (ankle) and generated the opening goal with a great spring down the flank and a tidy square ball for Lautaro Martinez, registering his maiden first contribution. He struggled to adapt to Serie A, but he has shown improvements thanks to the increased playing time. The starter might be managed upon his return, leading to more consistent opportunities for Henrique compared to the start of the season. He has tallied three shots (one on target), four key passes, four crosses (two accurate) and two tackles (two won) in his last six displays (three starts).