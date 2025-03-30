Luis Henrique News: Provides assist in loss

Henrique assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and six chances created in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Reims.

Henrique provided his fifth assist of the season for Valentin Rongier's stunner in the second half against Reims. The Brazilian had a quiet outing although he set new season highs in key aspects of his game. He registered 10 crosses and created six chances on Saturday, both season highs. That said only one cross was accurate as the Reims defense played extremely deep and Marseille struggled to find someone in the box which was largely a tactical issue from coach Roberto De Zerbi. Henrique will look to contribute again against Toulouse on Sunday.