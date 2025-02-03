Luis Henrique News: Scores winning goal against OL

Henrique scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Lyon.

Henrique struggled for nearly an hour on the right flank, with his crosses failing to make an impact and unable to influence the game as usual. However, after the introduction of Amine Gouiri, which allowed Mason Greenwood to move to the right wing, Henrique was able to combine more effectively with Mason Greenwood and created three chances. In the final moments of the game, he was perfectly positioned to receive a well-timed cross from Pol Lirola, scoring a volley into the right corner to secure a vital victory for Marseille. This was Henrique's first goal in six matches. He will look to contribute again against Angers on Sunday.