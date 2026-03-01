Luis Henrique News: Serviceable display against Genoa

Henrique won three of three tackles and recorded two shots (one on goal), one clearance and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Genoa.

Henrique did his part on both ends, matching his season high in tackles and attacking fairly often down the wing. Denzel Dumfries is being eased into action following a major ankle injury, so Henrique should remain the starter for a few more tilts. He has notched one or more crosses in 15 consecutive games, amassing 44 deliveries (12 accurate), scoring and assisting once and posting 17 key passes and 15 tackles (11 won) over that span.