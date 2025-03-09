Luis Henrique News: Six crosses off bench

Henrique registered one shot (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Lens.

Henrique was on the bench for the first time since early November and made a solid impact after coming on at halftime. He delivered six crosses, his second-highest total of the season, and created one chance. Henrique had a good opportunity to score following a cross from the left flank, but his powerful shot was superbly saved by Mathew Ryan, who delivered a world-class performance at the Velodrome. The Brazilian will look to contribute more in Sunday's Classique against Paris.