Luis Javier Suarez News: Two goal contributions in win

Suarez scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and three chances created in Tuesday's 5-0 victory over Glimt.

Suarez assisted Sporting CP's second goal Tuesday before converting a penalty for their third in a 5-0 drubbing of Bodo Glimt. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the forward has attacked the net with 14 shots (seven on goal), scored three times and supplied one assist. Suarez has managed at least one shot on goal in each of his last four appearances (four starts).