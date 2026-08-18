Luis Jimenez News: Beaten twice versus Leon

Jimenez made five saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-1 loss against Leon.

Jimenez ended up with a mixed outing Monday, saving various shots but conceding a pair of goals from outside the box. The young goalkeeper has had an up-and-down season so far, but his 11 saves over the last two league matches offer hope that he can continue to deliver while his team faces a high volume of shots. Up next is an away fixture against Pumas' fourth-ranked offense.