Luis Manuel Garcia Injury: Forced off with thigh issue

Garcia was unable to complete Saturday's match against Atlante after picking up a muscular discomfort.

Garcia stopped each of the three shots on goal he faced before being forced to leave his place on the field to Hugo Gonzalez against the Liga MX newcomers. After a long period of rotations between Garcia and Gonzalez, the 33-year-old was finally starting to establish himself as the regular pick, but this blow may put an end to his run of starts. In that case, Gonzalez will get some chances to produce, although the recovery timeline remains unknown for the main keeper.