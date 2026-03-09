Luis Manuel Garcia News: Allows one goal versus Juarez

Garcia had one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win against FC Juarez.

Garcia had little work but was beaten by a close-range strike during the second half of the win. It was his fifth start of the Clausura season, and the lone save and goal conceded raised his totals to 13 and two, respectively, over that period. He has been part of a constant rotation with Hugo Gonzalez, and that is likely to remain the case heading into a busy period with Liga MX and CONCACAF contests, making it difficult to tell who will get the nod going forward.