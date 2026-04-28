Luis Manuel Garcia News: Allows one in win

Garcia made four saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.

Garcia returned to the net as part of his rotation with Hugo Gonzalez and did a nice job here. He couldn't do much to stop Diber Cambindo's finish just before halftime but other than that he was excellent, especially during a second half where his side played with 10 men most of the time. Clean sheets have been hard to come by for the goalkeeper, but he's made enough stops to be considered ahead of Gonzalez for winner-takes-all games during the upcoming playoffs.