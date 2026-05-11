Luis Manuel Garcia News: Allows two goals to Pachuca

Garcia made two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Pachuca.

Garcia had little to do in the goals conceded and denied just a couple of chances in his final league game of the season. After a heavy rotation between him and Hugo Gonzalez throughout the last year, Garcia was ultimately favored in the Clausura playoffs and the final CONCACAF Champions Cup matches. He finished the Liga MX campaign with averages of 3.3 saves and 0.9 goals against per contest, and he kept a clean sheet in three of his 11 starts.